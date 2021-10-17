-
The new mayor of Connecticut’s largest city marked his first 100 days in office with a speech to local business leaders.Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim touted…
-
The police chief of Connecticut’s largest city is stepping down and taking a pay cut of almost $20,000 a year. Bridgeport Police Chief Joseph Gaudett…
-
Former Bridgeport, Connecticut mayor and convicted felon Joe Ganim is back in his old job. Ganim was sworn in at a ceremony in Bridgeport Tuesday night.At…
-
In Connecticut, Bridgeport Mayor elect Joe Ganim held his first press conference since winning the mayoral race. Ganim was Bridgeport’s mayor for 12 years…
-
This year’s local elections in Connecticut are anything but dull. The primaries held earlier this month saw three incumbent Democratic mayors lose to…