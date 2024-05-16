© 2024 WSHU
Ganim sworn in for eighth term as Bridgeport mayor

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published May 16, 2024 at 9:51 AM EDT
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (on the left) being administered the oath of office by his 97-year-old father George W. Ganim Sr. (on the right) with his mother Josephine Ganim ( in the center) looking on. The ceremony was performed in front of the mayor's office at the Margaret Morton Government Center in Bridgeport on Wednesday May 15, 2024.
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim (left) being administered the oath of office by his 97-year-old father, George W. Ganim Sr. (right), with his mother Josephine Ganim (center) looking on. The ceremony took place in front of the mayor's office at the Margaret Morton Government Center in Bridgeport on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim was officially sworn in to commence his eighth term in office at a city hall ceremony on Wednesday.

The oath was administered to Ganim by his 97-year-old father, George Ganim Sr., in front of a crowd of city officials and well-wishers gathered outside the mayor’s office at the Margaret Morton Government Center.

“You know, the road to get here, especially this time, was long and challenging, but we are here," Ganim said to his supporters after being sworn in. "And a job well done, Bridgeport."

The ceremony comes after court-ordered redos of the city’s Democratic mayoral primary and the November general election prompted by an absentee ballot stuffing scandal. Ganim thanked his supporters for standing by him through the four elections.

“I was forced to reconnect with voters four times,” said Ganim, acknowledging the long campaign.

And although we won every time, it wasn’t convincing enough for me and I thought I needed to not only focus on bond ratings from Wall Street and waterfront development, but it was reconnecting with individuals, neighborhood to neighborhood, one on one.”

Ganim has served as Bridgeport mayor for 20 years. He was first elected at age 32 in 1991. He served a federal prison sentence for corruption after five terms in office. He won reelection in 2015 following his release and has been mayor since.
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
