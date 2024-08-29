Bridgeport election fraud defendants appear in court

Four people charged with election fraud in Bridgeport were in court on Thursday.

A few people from the organization “Fight Voter Fraud” were present. The organization brought a lawsuit against two people accused of stuffing the ballot box during the 2023 mayoral election last year.

Lawyers representing the state and the four defendants agreed they needed more time for research and discovery. They’ll reconvene on Oct. 17.

Attorney Kenneth Krayeske represents Nilsa Heredia, one of the people accused of mishandling absentee ballots during the 2019 mayoral election.

Krayeske said the case likely won't be decided until next year.

“I don't think the case will be ready for anybody to put a value on it yet,” Krayeske said. “And when I say put a value on it, the judge will be able to look at it and say, 'Well, I think it's worth this,' or the prosecutor will be able to look at it and say, 'I think it's worth that.' And I don't think I can look at it and put value on it for my client yet, as I don't have enough information. And the process requires us to have as much information as possible.”

Part of the reason the case is taking a while to decide is that the state is investigating election fraud in multiple elections.

Krayeske said he’s waiting for exhibits mentioned in the 2019 trial brought by Bridgeport Generation Now that Heredia was also involved in.

“That transcript from October 4, 2019, contains the testimony of Christina Resto, the assistant town clerk in Bridgeport, and it contains my client's testimony from that trial,” Krayeske said. “The arrest warrant is, in part, based on my client and Ms. Resto's testimony. That transcript refers to a number of exhibits, and so it's hard to understand my client's testimony without the exhibits. The state has to provide the exhibits, so it's going to take a little while to get the exhibits. The process is slow.”

Krayeske said he knows Heredia admitted to wrongdoing in a previous testimony, but he said the municipal clerk ultimately bears the blame.

“We should be concerned that the town clerk for the city of Bridgeport in 2019 did not understand that it was a Class D felony for a person who took out absentee ballot applications to not return a log of who they distributed those absentee ballot applications to,” Krayeske said. “...The larger picture is that you have a town clerk's office that's not administering the program properly, then you have a mayoral administration that is hell-bent on power and will do whatever it takes to maintain power.”

Heredia, Krayeske said, was not involved in the 2023 electoral fraud.