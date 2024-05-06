CT House approves election security reform bill

The Connecticut House of Representatives unanimously approved a bill to improve election security on Friday.

The bill is the legislature’s response to the absentee ballot box stuffing scandal associated with the election for mayor in Bridgeport.

It strengthens video surveillance of all absentee ballot drop boxes and increases penalties for violations of election integrity.

“This bill represents a robust response to this episode and a bill we believe will ensure that the misconduct alleged here would not happen again,” said state Representative Matt Blumenthal, the House chair of the Government Administration and Elections Committee.

Republicans voted for the bill, but said they had wanted it to be stronger.

“Everything in here addresses voter fraud after it happens,” said state Representative Gale Mastrofrancesco, the ranking Republican on the committee.

“I don’t see anything in here significantly trying to deter someone from committing voter fraud apart from the video cameras,” she said.

The legislation provides funding for the Secretary of the State to reform its ballot procedures, but the exact cost to municipalities will depend on any additional surveillance that might be required.

The bill now goes to the Senate for action.