A Bridgeport employee may face additional absentee ballot fraud charges

Wanda Geter-Pataky, a city worker in Bridgeport, Connecticut, who is on trial for alleged ballot fraud in Mayor Joe Ganim’s 2019 campaign, may now face further criminal charges.

The State Elections Enforcement Commission referred her to prosecutors for more charges related to ballot stuffing in last year’s mayoral elections in Bridgeport.

“I’m not surprised that she was involved in another ballot fraud,” said state Senator Marilyn Moore of Bridgeport, reacting to the SEEC move.

Geter-Pataky has been a central figure in multiple election controversies in Bridgeport, according to Moore.

Moore, who is a Democrat, is retiring from the legislature this year. She had filed a complaint about absentee ballot irregularities after she lost to Ganim by 300 votes in the 2019 Bridgeport Democratic primary for mayor.

“I feel at some point we have to really buckle down. And Wanda has to go to jail, lose her pension, so people can see this is a serious offense,” Moore said.

Geter-Pataky and three others were arraigned in Superior Court in Bridgeport in June.

They were charged with unlawfully possessing ballots in the 2019 Bridgeport mayoral election.