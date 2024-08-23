Aidee Nieves referred to prosecutors for alleged absentee ballot abuse in Bridgeport

Bridgeport, Connecticut's City Council president Aidee Nieves is one of two top Democrats named in an election law violation complaint that has been referred to state prosecutors.

The complaint alleges that Nieves aggressively and repeatedly asked a voter to collect their completed absentee ballot before last year’s mayoral primary.

State law only allows family members, caregivers, and police to possess voters' absentee ballots and mail or deliver them in person to election officials.

After a year of investigation, the State’s Election Enforcement Commission decided to refer the matter.

“The commission authorizes counsel to refer this matter for consultation with the chief state’s attorney and forward any evidence of possible criminal violations related to election law violations,” said SEEC’s attorney William Smith, at the commission’s meeting on Wednesday,

The other top city Democrat in the complaint is Wanda Geter-Pataky. She is a city employee on trial charged with unlawfully possessing ballots in the 2019 Bridgeport mayoral election.