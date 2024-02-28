Incumbent Joe Ganim reelected for eighth term as Bridgeport mayor

According to the Associated Press, incumbent Joe Ganim has been reelected Bridgeport mayor. He beat independent challenger John Gomes and Republican David Herz.

Ganim garnered more than 6,300 votes, defeating Gomes with more than 4,100 votes, and Herz with nearly 300 votes.

Voter turnout was lower than in November’s general election, according to results from the Secretary of the State’s office. 10,845 votes were cast on Tuesday, as compared to 13,880 votes in November. The city has around 70,000 registered voters and more than 140,000 residents.

In front of about 150 supporters at Gather Tap and Tavern, Ganim thanked his supporters for sticking with him through four elections in five months.

“If it wasn't clear three times in a row, it's clear today, louder than ever: Bridgeport has spoken," Ganim said. "The people of Bridgeport have, in a resounding way, answered the call for the fourth time in the middle of February, and said yes to progress in this city that we've started and are committed to continuing with your help.”

Molly Ingram / WSHU Incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim was re-elected to another four-year term.

He declared victory before 9 p.m., with just 25% of the vote tabulated and no call from the Associated Press.

In his speech, Ganim called on his opposition to join him to improve Bridgeport.

“From all of us to those that may have seen a different way, we are committed to moving this city forward — with you or without you,” Ganim said.

At Ganim’s party, when Gomes appeared on TV, the crowd erupted in boos.

Gomes said despite the loss, this race is only the beginning.

Eda Uzunlar / WSHU Challenger John Gomes

The crowd at Gomes’ election party buzzed with pride. Though Gomes had just lost the election, around 40 staffers, volunteers and supporters were all determined to continue the campaign’s anti-fraud initiatives.

He said his very next move was to bring the issue of absentee ballots to Hartford.

“We will continue on the mission to bring transparency, we will continue on this mission about equality, we will continue on the mission of those things that are impacting our lives,” Gomes said.

This will be Ganim’s eighth term as mayor. He was elected for the first time in 1991, but served 7 years in prison for federal corruption charges in between terms.

The city’s mayoral election has been plagued by reports of absentee ballot fraud, which led a judge to overturn the results of the first primary between the candidates.

Molly Ingram / WSHU Wanda Geter-Pataky, who is at the center of the absentee ballot fraud case, celebrated Ganim's win. Her hat says "queen."

Ganim’s team said they were unsure when his re-inauguration ceremony will be.