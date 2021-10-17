-
A New London, Connecticut native who played basketball for Team Puerto Rico in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics is to be honored this weekend.The city where India…
-
Former UConn women’s basketball star Jennifer Rizzotti has been officially welcomed this week as the new president of Connecticut Sun, the WNBA franchise…
-
The women's basketball coach at the University of Connecticut has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the teams NCAA tournament run in…
-
Keyon Dooling spent more than a decade playing in the NBA. And these days, he’s a motivational speaker, a life coach and author. One subject he tackles is…
-
For the first time in more than 50 years, the Yale Bulldogs have made it into the NCAA playoffs. The team just won its first playoff game against Baylor…
-
Former Yale basketball captain Jack Montague was expelled over a sexual assault allegation and plans to sue the school, his attorney said Monday.Attorney…
-
Stony Brook University Men’s Basketball is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time in the school’s history. Yesterday the Seawolves, seeded 13th,…
-
The Greenwich, Connecticut-based Black Fives Foundation has collected hundreds of artifacts from a period in sports history called the Black Fives Era. It…