UConn women’s basketball advances to the NCAA’s Women’s Final Four

The UConn women’s basketball team is headed to their 14th straight Final Four after a double overtime victory over North Carolina State Monday night.

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies with 27 points, including 15 of them in the two overtime periods, in a 91-to-87 victory at Total Mortgage Arena in downtown Bridgeport.

UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma said the game was unlike any that he’s seen since his time in Storrs.

“It’s one of the best games that I’ve ever been a part of since I’ve been at UConn,” said Auriemma. “Regular season, postseason, it doesn’t really matter. It was just amazing the way the 10 kids that are on the court were playing for their lives because nobody wants to lose.”

The Huskies now head to the Women’s Final Four in Minnesota, seeking their 12th national championship.

They will take on Stanford in a national semifinal contest on Friday night at 9:30.