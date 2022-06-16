Sue Bird says the 2022 season will be her last in the WNBA

Sue Bird announced on social media Thursday she plans to retire after the current WNBA season. She is a four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and a 12-time WNBA All-Star. She also won two national championships during her time with UConn.

Bird became one of the WNBA’s best players since she entered the league as the Number 1 draft pick in 2002.

Bird ranks near the top in some of the league’s statistical categories. She is the all-time leader in assists, with over 3,000, and has played in 559 games.

Bird had considered retirement at the end of last season before deciding to make what is now one final run — her 21st in the league.