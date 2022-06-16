© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Sue Bird says the 2022 season will be her last in the WNBA

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published June 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
1000.jpeg
Matt York
/
AP
Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) plays during the first half of the Commissioner's Cup WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, on Aug. 12, 2021, in Phoenix. The Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist announced Thursday, June 16, 2022, that the 2022 season will be her last playing in the WNBA.

Sue Bird announced on social media Thursday she plans to retire after the current WNBA season. She is a four-time WNBA champion with the Seattle Storm and a 12-time WNBA All-Star. She also won two national championships during her time with UConn.

Bird became one of the WNBA’s best players since she entered the league as the Number 1 draft pick in 2002.

Bird ranks near the top in some of the league’s statistical categories. She is the all-time leader in assists, with over 3,000, and has played in 559 games.

Bird had considered retirement at the end of last season before deciding to make what is now one final run — her 21st in the league.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
