March Madness begins this week for UConn, Yale and Fairfield basketball teams

Three universities in Connecticut received invitations to the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Here’s who to watch for this week:

UConn Huskies

The UConn women was selected as a No. 2 seed and will take on No. 15 Mercer Saturday in Storrs at Gampel Pavilion.

The Huskies, who won the Big East Conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA’s, were placed in the Bridgeport regional. Should they win the first two rounds, UConn will play in the “Sweet 16” and “Elite Eight” rounds at the newly-named Total Mortgage Arena.

The UConn men received an at-large bid and drew a No. 5 seed. They will take on New Mexico State on Thursday in Buffalo. Watch at 6:50 p.m. on TNT.

Yale Bulldogs

The Yale men’s basketball team is back in the field for the first time since 2019. The Bulldogs received an automatic invite by winning the Ivy League Championship.

They drew a No.14 seed and will take on Purdue Friday in Milwaukee. Watch at 2 p.m. on TBS.

Fairfield Stags

For the first time in 21 years, Fairfield University’s women’s team is back in the NCAA tournament. Winners of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, the Stags were selected as a 15th seed and will face Texas on Friday night. Watch at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.