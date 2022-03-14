© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

March Madness begins this week for UConn, Yale and Fairfield basketball teams

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published March 14, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT
MAAC Manhattan Fairfield Basketball
Matt Rourke
/
Associated Press
Fairfield's Sydney Lowery, left, drives past Manhattan's Jade Blagrove in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game during the championship of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Atlantic City, N.J. Fairfield won 73-68.

Three universities in Connecticut received invitations to the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. Here’s who to watch for this week:

UConn Huskies

The UConn women was selected as a No. 2 seed and will take on No. 15 Mercer Saturday in Storrs at Gampel Pavilion.

The Huskies, who won the Big East Conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA’s, were placed in the Bridgeport regional. Should they win the first two rounds, UConn will play in the “Sweet 16” and “Elite Eight” rounds at the newly-named Total Mortgage Arena.

The UConn men received an at-large bid and drew a No. 5 seed. They will take on New Mexico State on Thursday in Buffalo. Watch at 6:50 p.m. on TNT.

Yale Bulldogs

The Yale men’s basketball team is back in the field for the first time since 2019. The Bulldogs received an automatic invite by winning the Ivy League Championship.

They drew a No.14 seed and will take on Purdue Friday in Milwaukee. Watch at 2 p.m. on TBS.

Fairfield Stags

For the first time in 21 years, Fairfield University’s women’s team is back in the NCAA tournament. Winners of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship, the Stags were selected as a 15th seed and will face Texas on Friday night. Watch at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

Tags

Connecticut News SportsNCAA basketball tournamentbasketballMarch MadnessMichael LyleConnecticut
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist