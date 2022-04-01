UConn takes on Stanford in the NCAA Women’s Final Four

The UConn women’s basketball team is in the NCAA Women’s Final Four this weekend as their quest for another national championship begins tonight against Stanford.

Final Four highlights:

UConn is 11-7 all-time vs. Stanford.

The Huskies and Cardinal have faced off in the NCAA Tournament six times, including five times in the Final Four weekend, where UConn owns a 4-2 record.

This is UConn's 14th straight and 22nd overall Final Four appearance.

The Huskies are 11-10 all-time in the event.

The last time UConn played in Minnesota was 27 years ago, where UConn won the first of 11 national titles with names such as Rebecca Lobo, Nykesha Sales and Jenn Rizotti leading the way.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma said the team also established themselves as a big time women’s program that would go on to unprecedented success over the next two decades.

“I’ve probably been walking around trying to think how much this place has changed since 1995 and we’re in the same locker room we were in back then and we’re playing the same we played back then,” Auriemma said this week. “So it’s funny how life comes around, right?”

UConn meets the Stanford Cardinals at 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the first of two national semifinal contests. The winner moves onto the national championship game on Sunday night.

The other contest features South Carolina against Louisville.