Connecticut News

UConn takes on Stanford in the NCAA Women’s Final Four

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published April 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
UConn Women's Basketball
Eric Gay
/
Associated Press
UConn gets ready to practice session for a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Minneapolis.

The UConn women’s basketball team is in the NCAA Women’s Final Four this weekend as their quest for another national championship begins tonight against Stanford.

Final Four highlights:

  • UConn is 11-7 all-time vs. Stanford. 
  • The Huskies and Cardinal have faced off in the NCAA Tournament six times, including five times in the Final Four weekend, where UConn owns a 4-2 record. 
  • This is UConn's 14th straight and 22nd overall Final Four appearance. 
  • The Huskies are 11-10 all-time in the event.

The last time UConn played in Minnesota was 27 years ago, where UConn won the first of 11 national titles with names such as Rebecca Lobo, Nykesha Sales and Jenn Rizotti leading the way.

Head Coach Geno Auriemma said the team also established themselves as a big time women’s program that would go on to unprecedented success over the next two decades.

“I’ve probably been walking around trying to think how much this place has changed since 1995 and we’re in the same locker room we were in back then and we’re playing the same we played back then,” Auriemma said this week. “So it’s funny how life comes around, right?”

UConn meets the Stanford Cardinals at 9:30 p.m. on Friday in the first of two national semifinal contests. The winner moves onto the national championship game on Sunday night.

The other contest features South Carolina against Louisville.

Connecticut News Michael LyleConnecticutUConnbasketballNCAA basketball tournamentMarch Madness
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
