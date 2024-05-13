Caitlin Clark drives CT Sun ticket prices up

Tickets for the Connecticut Sun’s first game of the season are more than five times their normal price. That’s because basketball star Caitlin Clark is coming to town for her first regular season WNBA game.

The Connecticut Sun will play their first game of the regular season against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday, May 14.

The Fever drafted Caitlin Clark from the University of Iowa a few weeks ago. They also have the number one pick from 2023 — Aliyah Boston from the University of South Carolina.

Clark broke the NCAA scoring record during her final year in Iowa. Her team beat UConn in the Final Four, but lost to South Carolina.

The cheapest ticket to see her play in Connecticut is $125. In comparison, the cheapest ticket to the Sun’s next game against the Washington Mystics on Friday is $22.

The Sun play at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Last season, they finished 3rd in the league, winning 27 games and losing 13. The Fever were 10th (13W-27L). The first picks in the WNBA draft order are determined by lottery, not standings.

