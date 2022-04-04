© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

UConn women’s basketball falls to South Carolina in national championship

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published April 4, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT
NCAA UConn South Carolina Basketball
Charlie Neibergall
/
Associated Press
UConn's Paige Bueckers tries to get past South Carolina's Destanni Henderson during the first half of a college basketball game in the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Minneapolis.

The UConn women’s basketball team came up short in their bid for a 12th national championship.

The Huskies fell to South Carolina Sunday night in the NCAA title game, 64-to-49.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers led with 14 points, but the rest of her teammates could not generate much offense against a tough South Carolina defense.

UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma spoke on his team’s surprise run to the final game of the season.

“We just didn't have enough,” Auriemma said. “I’m proud of our guys just to get here and just to be in this situation. Tonight, we just didn’t have enough. They were just too good for us.”

UConn never led in the contest. It was their first appearance in the championship game since winning it all in 2016.

The Huskies finished the season with a 30-and-6 overall record. They also fell to 11-1 all-time in championship games.

Connecticut News UConn Women's Basketball TeamUConnMichael LylebasketballNCAA basketball tournament
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.