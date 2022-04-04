UConn women’s basketball falls to South Carolina in national championship

The UConn women’s basketball team came up short in their bid for a 12th national championship.

The Huskies fell to South Carolina Sunday night in the NCAA title game, 64-to-49.

UConn guard Paige Bueckers led with 14 points, but the rest of her teammates could not generate much offense against a tough South Carolina defense.

UConn Head Coach Geno Auriemma spoke on his team’s surprise run to the final game of the season.

“We just didn't have enough,” Auriemma said. “I’m proud of our guys just to get here and just to be in this situation. Tonight, we just didn’t have enough. They were just too good for us.”

UConn never led in the contest. It was their first appearance in the championship game since winning it all in 2016.

The Huskies finished the season with a 30-and-6 overall record. They also fell to 11-1 all-time in championship games.