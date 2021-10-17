-
The town of Brookhaven has agreed to join a $1.5 billion federal project to protect Long Island against erosion and floods. It would include raising homes…
The New York Civil Liberties Union wants the state Assembly to stop efforts to establish a town code enforcement bureau in Oyster Bay. The civil court…
The Town of Babylon announced this week that marijuana possession charges will no longer be a part of the public nuisance law. The town sees this as…
Residents of the Town of Babylon said waterfowl hunting season on the South Shore of Long Island is becoming dangerous for homeowners.Newsday reports that…
New York State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says there is $21 million in new funds to help land banks purchase vacant and abandoned properties,…
Torrential rains across Long Island broke a New York state record on Wednesday with over thirteen inches in less than twenty four hours. That's the…
The town of Babylon says it has learned of another illegal dumping site, this time in Deer Park. Officials are investigating to see if this latest site is…