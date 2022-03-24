A Long Island teacher is indicted on rape charges

A Babylon high school teacher who allegedly raped a 15-year-old student almost a decade ago has been indicted on two counts of rape, two counts of a criminal sexual act and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

Timothy Harrison pleaded not guilty. His attorney told Newsday that the indictment is “simply an allegation” and that Harrison maintains he is innocent.

The Babylon school district came under fire last year when several students accused teachers of sexual abuse and claimed the administration covered it up. New York Attorney General Letitia James opened an investigation into the claims.

In a statement , advocates with Babylon Alumni and Allies for Change called the Harrison indictment a reminder of how unsafe the school is, and urged the district to overhaul their policies to prevent further abuse.

If convicted, Harrison could face up to 16 years in prison.