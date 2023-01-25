Two Babylon teachers face termination over alleged sexual misconduct

The Babylon school board voted this week to begin official termination proceedings against two teachers who were accused of misconduct. They were suspended with pay in 2021 after students and alumni accused several educators at Babylon high school of rape, sexual abuse and grooming.

The two unidentified teachers will face a hearing with an arbitrator appointed by the New York State Education Department as required by state law for tenured teachers. The arbitrator will decide if they should be fired.

Since the allegations came to light in 2021, five teachers were placed on paid leave, one has resigned and another was arrested for rape.

An investigation by the New York state attorney general is still ongoing.