Babylon students stage walkout over alleged sexual abuse at school

Hundreds of students at Babylon High School on Long Island walked out of class on Tuesday to show support for survivors of alleged sexual abuse at the school.

In an Instagram post , 2011 graduate Brittany Rohl described how a coach at the school allegedly groomed and abused her when she was a 16-year-old high school student.

“He sat me down on the bleachers at the football field and told me that he wanted to take my virginity,” Rohl wrote in the post.

Then multiple graduates spoke at a school board meeting this week about details of their own sexual abuse and intimidation by teachers and coaches.

Students who participated in the walkout told News12 they were angry that the school hadn’t done more to stop the alleged abuse.

The school has reassigned several employees while outside counsel investigates the claims. It’s not yet clear if criminal charges will be filed.