Suffolk County will invest $100 million over the next decade to preserve farms on Long Island that are at risk of closing.The county would purchase the…
Officials have relaunched the Connecticut Grown program with a new logo and brand to focus on food produced in the state. The Connecticut Department of…
While many businesses were forced to close their doors during the pandemic shut down earlier this year, farmers markets stayed open. Their produce was in…
All eight counties in Connecticut have received disaster declarations from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as a result of ongoing drought…
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station has received $3.2 million in funding from the FDA to research food defense projects covering human and…
U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said she expects federal agriculture officials to work with hemp farmers and possibly even delay new regulations that New…
New York lawmakers will hold three virtual hearings this month to decide how many hours farm employees must work to receive overtime. The first hearing is…
Agriculture officials in New York say federal rules for producing hemp are “unrealistic.” The state also said they won’t try to regulate the crop. Hemp…
Two federal insurance programs are now available for hemp farmers to protect their crops from natural disasters.Bridgehampton hemp producer David…
A federal judge has blocked New York from enforcing parts of a landmark farm labor law that was due to go into effect last week.The temporary restraining…