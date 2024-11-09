CT promotes veteran farmers ahead of Veterans Day

Monday is Veterans Day. Connecticut has launched an advertising campaign and documentary to promote the state’s veterans who are working as farmers.

Amanda Fargo-Johnson is the director of agricultural programs at Connecticut Resource Conservation & Development. The nonprofit was established in 1968 to provide traditional and veteran farmers with resources and marketing services.

They’re behind the campaign.

Johnson said it’s about showcasing what veteran farmers are doing for the state.

“We are airing four commercials from this fall through next winter,” Johnson said. “That will be to directly promote CT Veteran Grown products by our veteran grown farmers in the state to the consumers in our state, to bring awareness and let them know what products are out there grown by our veterans and where they can purchase them.”

Mike Wilkinson is a veteran and farmer at Wilkinson Farm in Columbia. He said he was happy to be involved.

“It’s been instrumental for us and our business,” Wilkinson said. “It’s a huge marketing boom for us, not just on the marketing side but also on the personal side. Being able to link up, meet other veteran farmers, and build a community, a network. But it’s also getting the word out, who we are, what we’re doing, serving communities and providing food to them and doing what we love.”

Farming in Connecticut is a $4 billion industry, and the state has over 5,000 farms.