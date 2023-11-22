Hochul announces $40 million to help feed New Yorkers

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Monday a new statewide program to help connect communities with farm-fresh food grown near them. This announcement comes as 1 in 9 New Yorkers face food insecurity, though that number has declined over the past decade.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to fresh, healthy and delicious local food that helps them feel their best, which is why we’re taking solid steps to strengthen our state’s food supply system,” Hochul said in a statement. “The funds awarded will help local food organizations across the state expand their reach, feeding more families and offering greater support to our farmers — a win-win for our state.”

The program “‘New York Food for New York Families” comprises over $40 million that is being distributed to over 100 local food organizations across the state. Participating organizations include food banks, pantries and farm collectives, as well as universities and medical centers that distribute food.

On Long Island, two organizations received funding from Hochul’s new program.

Nassau County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension has received $50,000 in funding.

Island Harvest Food Bank, which has multiple locations across Long Island, received $2 million.

The program is funded by a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant. And funds haven’t been exhausted quite yet; Hochul announced that a second round of applications will open in the coming months.