New York has approved the purchase by CVS of insurance giant Aetna. This last hurdle clears the way for what analysts say will be increasing integration…
Connecticut officials have received official assurances that CVS Health Corp. will keep Aetna Inc. in Hartford for at least the next decade.The pledge is…
Two Connecticut-based health insurance companies are rushing into the pharmacy business. Hartford-based Aetna said in December it would merge with CVS,…
New York City has halted a nearly $10 million incentive package for the Hartford, Connecticut-based insurance company Aetna. The package was part of a…
The insurance giant Aetna says it has chosen New York City as the site for its new headquarters. It will leave Hartford, its home for two centuries. Aetna…
Insurance giant Aetna is in talks with several states to moves its headquarters out of Hartford, Connecticut, where it’s been since the 1800s.Hartford…
Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. is defending its request for a nearly 27 percent rate increase in 2017 for Connecticut subscribers to its individual health…
U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wants the Department of Justice to block proposed mergers of several health insurance giants. Blumenthal and a…