© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Aetna Moving To NYC? Not So Fast.

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published January 11, 2018 at 1:20 PM EST
aetna_apjessicahill_160816.jpg
Jessica Hill
/
AP

New York City has halted a nearly $10 million incentive package for the Hartford, Connecticut-based insurance company Aetna. The package was part of a plan for Aetna to move to the city.

Aetna announced last year it would move its headquarters to New York City beginning in late 2018 after nearly two centuries in Hartford. But the move became uncertain after the drugstore chain CVS Health bought Aetna for $69 billion.

A spokesperson for the New York City Economic Development Corporation said they couldn’t move forward with the incentive package because CVS couldn’t positively affirm the move was still happening.

Aetna is the nation's third-largest health insurer. It has a workforce of almost 50,000 and employs about 6,000 people in Connecticut. 

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticutHartfordinsuranceAetna
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content
Load More