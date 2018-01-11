Aetna Moving To NYC? Not So Fast.

New York City has halted a nearly $10 million incentive package for the Hartford, Connecticut-based insurance company Aetna. The package was part of a plan for Aetna to move to the city.

Aetna announced last year it would move its headquarters to New York City beginning in late 2018 after nearly two centuries in Hartford. But the move became uncertain after the drugstore chain CVS Health bought Aetna for $69 billion.

A spokesperson for the New York City Economic Development Corporation said they couldn’t move forward with the incentive package because CVS couldn’t positively affirm the move was still happening.

Aetna is the nation's third-largest health insurer. It has a workforce of almost 50,000 and employs about 6,000 people in Connecticut.