Connecticut News

Aetna chosen to run Medicare program for Connecticut's state employees

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published June 6, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT
Connecticut State Comptroller Natalie Braswell has chosen Aetna to be the new Medicare Advantage administrator for retired state workers.

Braswell estimates that the Aetna plan, when finalized, will save taxpayers about $400 million over the next three years while reducing the state’s unfunded liabilities by more than $7 billion.

Medicare Advantage provides Medicare benefits through a private sector health insurer. United Healthcare currently operates the plan for Connecticut.

Aetna was chosen for the contract by the state’s Health Care Cost Containment Committee, which sets guidelines for the employee health plan.

There are about 57,000 eligible retirees and dependents enrolled in the state’s Medicare Advantage program.

Aetna’s contract with the state is expected to begin January 1.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner