Connecticut News

Blumenthal Calls On DOJ To Stop Health Insurance Mergers

WSHU | By Ann Lopez
Published June 23, 2016 at 9:55 AM EDT
insurancemerger_apjacquelynmartin_160623.jpg
Jacquelyn Martin
/
AP

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wants the Department of Justice to block proposed mergers of several health insurance giants.  

Blumenthal and a group of six other Democratic senators wrote a letter to the DOJ which is currently reviewing the possible mergers of Aetna and Humana, as well as Anthem and Cigna.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Blumenthal said the mergers would have a broad and negative impact on local economies and consumers.  

“Mammoth mergers are job killers. They threaten jobs, hike prices, lessen choices and lower health care quality. Reducing five competitors to three is exactly the kind of anti-consumer combination the law forbids.” 

Blumenthal said he strongly supports steps to help insurers succeed and expand in Connecticut, but as independent competitors.

WSHU contacted the DOJ and a spokesperson said the Department declined to comment on this issue.

Connecticut NewsRichard BlumenthalConnecticuthealth insuranceinsuranceAetnaDOJHumanaAnthemCignaHealth Insurance Mergers
Ann Lopez
A native of New York City, Ann Lopez, has spent more than 20-years working in journalism. Her career has brought her to Ms. Magazine and Newsday. She also worked at WGBH in Boston as a producer and director for The World, an international radio news magazine show. Ann was the founding producer for WSHU's mid-day talk show, The Full Story. As a Senior Producer, Ann works with the hosts of Morning Edition and All Things Considered to produce interviews that focus on local topics and issues that our listners care about.
