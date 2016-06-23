Blumenthal Calls On DOJ To Stop Health Insurance Mergers

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., wants the Department of Justice to block proposed mergers of several health insurance giants.

Blumenthal and a group of six other Democratic senators wrote a letter to the DOJ which is currently reviewing the possible mergers of Aetna and Humana, as well as Anthem and Cigna.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Blumenthal said the mergers would have a broad and negative impact on local economies and consumers.

“Mammoth mergers are job killers. They threaten jobs, hike prices, lessen choices and lower health care quality. Reducing five competitors to three is exactly the kind of anti-consumer combination the law forbids.”

Blumenthal said he strongly supports steps to help insurers succeed and expand in Connecticut, but as independent competitors.

WSHU contacted the DOJ and a spokesperson said the Department declined to comment on this issue.