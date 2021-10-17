-
Local elections take place on November 2. Residents have until October 26 to register to vote.
Early voting in Suffolk County is set to begin Saturday, October 23, ahead of the general election on November 2.
Connecticut state representatives this week passed a resolution to expand no-excuse absentee voting. However, the House resolution did not reach the 75%…
A group that sued the city of Bridgeport, Connecticut, over alleged absentee ballot abuse in 2019 has launched a campaign to “Unrig Bridgeport.”It’s part…
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill wants lawmakers to support constitutional amendments that would allow for early voting and no-excuse…
A poll of New York voters has found support for speeding up the timetable for election workers to begin processing and counting absentee ballots in future…
Connecticut’s Secretary of the State plans to ask lawmakers to allow any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in future elections. But the…