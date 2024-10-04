No-excuse absentee voting is on the ballot in CT

Connecticut voters will have a question about election laws on their ballot this year. They will be asked if the state legislature should be allowed to amend voting laws to allow no-excuse absentee voting.

Connecticut is one of about a dozen that requires an excuse, like illness or deployment, to use an absentee ballot.

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (D) said 40% of voters used an absentee ballot when they were universally available in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It helped to improve voter participation. It helped to keep people safe. It's safe, it's convenient, it's reliable," Bysiewicz said. “So please look on the ballot for that question.”

A yes vote on the ballot question will allow the legislature to vote to amend current voting laws. It doesn't mean the state will immediately be able to implement no-excuse absentee voting.

Gov. Ned Lamont (D) supports the measure.

“I want you to have a stake in the election,” Lamont said. “I want you to be part of that process. This has been the hallmark of this country, going back to the Revolutionary War. People fight for the rights of this democracy, and it only works if you participate. And that's why we're doing this.”

A similar ballot measure failed in 2014. Lawmakers attributed that to unclear explanatory text.

A simple majority will pass the ballot measure.

Connecticut was also one of the last states to allow early, in-person voting. This year, for the first time, voters can cast their ballots at select polling sites 14 days before the election. Early voting is available between Oct. 21- Nov. 3.

Early voting in the primaries yielded an extremely low turnout.

The deadline to register online or by mail to vote in the November 5 general election is October 18. You can register to vote in person during the early voting period or on election day.