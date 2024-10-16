Democratic mayors highlight ballot measure as early voting in CT begins next week

Absentee voting is underway, and early voting is set to begin in Connecticut next week.

Ten Democratic mayors want voters to approve a ballot measure that would allow no-excuse absentee voting in future elections.

The ballot question asks Connecticut voters to approve or reject a constitutional amendment that would require the state legislature to authorize no-excuse absentee voting.

“By voting yes on this ballot question, we are not just expanding our voting options, we are ensuring that students, service members and anyone temporarily away from home can participate in our democracy,” Mayor Lauren Garret of Hamden said in support.

Mayor Danielle Wong of Bloomfield said the ballot question is not a partisan issue, even though Republican mayors have not joined the group.

“This has broad support over many different ways of life and how you look at things, whether you are a Republican, Independent, a Democrat,” she said. “And I think that is important to emphasize as we move into early voting.”

Some Republican state lawmakers have complained that the language of the ballot question might be confusing to voters.

Connecticut is one of only 15 states nationwide that require an excuse for a mail-in ballot.