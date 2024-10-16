© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Democratic mayors highlight ballot measure as early voting in CT begins next week

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published October 16, 2024 at 8:19 AM EDT
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Katrina McKelvin of New London, Conn., deposits her absentee ballot for the Aug. 11 primary in a special box that has been set up outside the New London City Hall. As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democratic lawmakers have been quietly moving to expand voting rights. (AP Photo/Susan Haigh, File)
Susan Haigh
/
AP
Katrina McKelvin of New London, Conn., deposits her absentee ballot.

Absentee voting is underway, and early voting is set to begin in Connecticut next week.

Ten Democratic mayors want voters to approve a ballot measure that would allow no-excuse absentee voting in future elections.

The ballot question asks Connecticut voters to approve or reject a constitutional amendment that would require the state legislature to authorize no-excuse absentee voting.

“By voting yes on this ballot question, we are not just expanding our voting options, we are ensuring that students, service members and anyone temporarily away from home can participate in our democracy,” Mayor Lauren Garret of Hamden said in support.

Mayor Danielle Wong of Bloomfield said the ballot question is not a partisan issue, even though Republican mayors have not joined the group.

“This has broad support over many different ways of life and how you look at things, whether you are a Republican, Independent, a Democrat,” she said. “And I think that is important to emphasize as we move into early voting.”

Some Republican state lawmakers have complained that the language of the ballot question might be confusing to voters.

Connecticut is one of only 15 states nationwide that require an excuse for a mail-in ballot.
Tags
Connecticut News 2024 Elections2024 Connecticut ElectionsVotingEarly VotingAbsentee VotingAmerica Amplifiedballot question
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma