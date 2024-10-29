Bridgeport police chief says ballot drop boxes are secure

Bridgeport, Connecticut’s police chief has assured voters that mailboxes and absentee ballot drop boxes in the city are secure, despite voter fraud problems in past elections.

Bridgeport’s past problems with absentee ballot stuffing were caught on city surveillance video, said Chief Roderick Porter.

That’s why he’s confident that mail-in ballot tampering or the destruction of ballot boxes that’s happened in other parts of the country will not happen in Bridgeport.

“We have all those boxes, drop boxes under video surveillance, and that would be monitored, and we don’t expect anything to occur,” Porter said.

He said that his department is coordinating with state and federal law enforcement on election security.

“I was just in Boston for the international chief’s convention, and the director of the FBI was there, and we had conversations about election security, and so we are receiving information and updates on anything that we need to be aware of,” Porter said.

To be counted in Connecticut, mail-in ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, Election Day.