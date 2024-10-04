CT voting begins with the availability of absentee ballots

Voting for the November general election officially starts in Connecticut as town clerks make absentee ballots available to eligible voters and accept completed ballots on Friday.

Under Connecticut law, only voters who are active members of the U.S. military will be out of town on Election Day or are prevented by sickness or some other reason can use absentee ballots.

“These are the first ballots that are available so someone can go into their town clerk's office and vote right there and then if they are not going to be in town or they have an illness,” Deputy Secretary of the State Jacqueline Kozin said.

For the first time, all Connecticut voters can participate in 14 days of early voting beginning on Oct. 21.

“Individuals will go to their early voting location, get a ballot, their registration will be confirmed, and they will be marked as voting early, at that location. And their ballots will be kept separate from absentee ballots so they can be counted on Election Day,” Kozin said.

Most towns will have their early voting location at their town clerk’s office.

Voters can apply for absentee ballots at their town clerk’s office or online at the Secretary of the State’s portal.