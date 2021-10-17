Absentee Ballot

-
Connecticut state representatives this week passed a resolution to expand no-excuse absentee voting. However, the House resolution did not reach the 75%…
-
New York Attorney General Letitia James says voters whose absentee ballots were rejected will be notified this week about how to fix them. Meanwhile,…
-
A Yale University professor says most Connecticut residents plan to vote in-person on Election Day — despite COVID-19 risks. Gregory Huber has been…
-
The curbside voting at 200 Orange Street in New Haven will run Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment on Monday.Social distancing…
-
A new survey from the Public Policy Polling has found that less than half of Connecticut voters are concerned that absentee ballots are not as secure as…