Bridgeport election will go to the courts due to missing ballots

A Bridgeport City councilman member has called for a new primary election after city election officials lost track of several ballots.

Councilman Marcus Brown announced that he will file a motion in state Superior Court to ask for a new election to determine the Democratic Party’s nominee for the state’s 127th House district.

Brown blames city election officials who lost track of several ballots. He held a narrow lead, but then lost the race after what he calls a “chaotic” and “unreliable” recount.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported that the re-canvas was halted Tuesday when election officials realized they were short at least 9 absentee ballots. This resulted in an hour-long search for the missing votes, which were never found.

Candidates may challenge election results in state Superior Court if they believe a mistake was made during the counting process. State law allows judges the power to order new elections if they find the error could have changed the outcome of the race.