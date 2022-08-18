© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bridgeport election will go to the courts due to missing ballots

WSHU | By Jeniece Roman
Published August 18, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT
superior court.jpg
Lil Keller
/
WSHU Public Radio
Connecticut Superior Court in Hartford

A Bridgeport City councilman member has called for a new primary election after city election officials lost track of several ballots.

Councilman Marcus Brown announced that he will file a motion in state Superior Court to ask for a new election to determine the Democratic Party’s nominee for the state’s 127th House district.

Brown blames city election officials who lost track of several ballots. He held a narrow lead, but then lost the race after what he calls a “chaotic” and “unreliable” recount.

Hearst Connecticut Media reported that the re-canvas was halted Tuesday when election officials realized they were short at least 9 absentee ballots. This resulted in an hour-long search for the missing votes, which were never found.

Candidates may challenge election results in state Superior Court if they believe a mistake was made during the counting process. State law allows judges the power to order new elections if they find the error could have changed the outcome of the race.

Jeniece Roman
Jeniece Roman is WSHU's Report for America corps member who writes about Indigenous communities in Southern New England and Long Island, New York.
See stories by Jeniece Roman