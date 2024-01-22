© 2024 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bridgeport's Democratic mayoral primary will be monitored for absentee ballot abuse

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published January 22, 2024 at 8:14 AM EST
Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Connecticut Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas

The redo Democratic primary for mayor in Bridgeport is on Tuesday.

The state is monitoring the election to ensure that there’s no absentee ballot abuse, Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas told members of the religious advocacy group Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut, or CONECT, on Sunday.

Thomas said the two state-appointed election monitors placed in Bridgeport have been in constant contact with her office to oversee the absentee ballot process and make sure any irregularities are reported to the State Election Enforcement Commission.

“They can do spot training when they see something happening that is not a best practice,' Thomas said. "Which they’ve done. They’ve looked in detail at supervised absentee ballot locations and we’ve been able to go to additional buildings.”

“We've got law school volunteers making spot-check calls to voters. We have 14 lawyers who will be on the ground on election day,” she added.

The redo election was ordered by a Superior Court judge after Mayor Joe Ganim’s victory over challenger John Gomes in the city’s September Democratic primary, was found to have been marred by absentee ballot drop box stuffing that was caught on city surveillance videos.
Tags
Connecticut News Stephanie Thomas Voter FraudAbsentee BallotBridgeport MayorDemocratic Mayoral PrimaryJoe GanimJohn GomesBridgeport Primary
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma