Connecticut House Passes No-Excuse Absentee Voting Bill

Connecticut state representatives this week passed a resolution to expand no-excuse absentee voting. However, the House resolution did not reach the 75% threshold of votes needed to be included on the 2022 ballot.

The House will have to revisit the resolution in 2023 before it goes to Connecticut voters. House Democrats say the resolution would make voting easier for all Connecticut residents.

Republican lawmakers who oppose the resolution cite voter fraud as their main concern, and call it a “power grab” for Democrats. They say a majority of absentee ballots in the 2020 presidential election were cast by Democratic voters.

Democrats say voter fraud cases account for far less than 1% of total votes cast.