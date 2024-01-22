Ganim, Gomes spar over absentee ballots ahead of Bridgeport’s redo Democratic primary

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim and challenger John Gomes engaged in a contentious debate on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s court-ordered redo of their Democratic primary for mayor.

The two candidates used the debate on WICC radio to accuse each other of having their campaign workers continue to manipulate the absentee ballot process, despite a court ruling that found that the city’s September Democratic primary was marred by alleged absentee ballot box stuffing.

Ganim and Gomes at times talked over each other.

“Let’s be honest with the people of Bridgeport. The hypocrisy has got to end.” Ganim said.

“You've failed to take action. You still have people on your payroll who are operatives in your campaign and still carrying out the criminal activities as it is today. Nothing has changed,” Gomes responded.

“Serial numbered absentee applications, which was a huge step in the right direction, has been violated by the Gomes campaign,” charged Ganim.

“Well he talked about how he’s taken action whereas we have Wanda Geter-Pataky, who's still on the payroll, still out there stealing absentee ballots,” countered Gomes.

The two also sparred over education, affordable housing and jobs.

Only registered Democrats in the city can vote in the redo election. Polls are open on Tuesday, Jan. 23 from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.