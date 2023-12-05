Ganim takes responsibility for ballot fraud in Bridgeport primary case

Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim has accepted full responsibility for the absentee ballot fraud in the September mayoral primary election. He maintains that he was not aware of the scheme before the videos were released.

Ganim appeared on WICC for a conversation with Lisa Wexler show to talk about his career and the scandal that has plagued his campaign.

When asked if he accepted responsibility for the ballot stuffing incidents, Ganim said “absolutely.”

“It's clear to me that, you know, taking ownership of what happened during this election, my campaign, taking ownership of it, and now looking forward to clearly acknowledge that wrongdoing,” Ganim said.

He is expected to speak to media at 2 p.m. to announce ways in which he believes the city can protect itself against future fraud.

This story is developing.