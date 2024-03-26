2024 Connecticut Elections

-
Connecticut voters will be able to participate in early voting this week, a first for the state.
-
According to a Sacred Heart University poll, which asked Americans how they felt about the country’s health care system, voters on both sides of the aisle said they feel the system is lacking — but how to fix health care will likely have implications for the upcoming presidential election.
-
In Connecticut, early voting begins for the first time next Tuesday. Residents will be allowed to vote early for four days ahead of the state’s presidential primary.