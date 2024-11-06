© 2024 WSHU
Courtney reelected to U.S. House in CT's 2nd Congressional District

WSHU | By Brian Scott-Smith
Published November 6, 2024 at 8:55 AM EST
U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney announces his win.
Brian Scott-Smith
/
WSHU
U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney announces his win.

Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Tuesday. In a rematch from 2022, Courtney defeated former Republican state Rep. Mike France to win a 10th term.

This was the second time France has challenged Courtney for his seat the last time being in the 2022 state election when he took 40% of the vote.

Courtney made the unofficial announcement around 10:30 p.m. on Election Night ahead of the official declaration an hour later by the Associated Press.

Courtney took the opportunity to thank his supporters and showcase the work he and his team have achieved for the region over the last few years.

“Whether it was the largest fastest growing job market in 2023 in the state of Connecticut as well as the second fastest in New England," Courtney said. "5,300 hires at the shipyard in 2023 over 3000 so far this year. And again the ripple affect that is generated both in terms of other jobs in the district, as well as again really exciting new enterprises that we’ve been directly involved with.”

Courtney’s new term will begin in January 2025 at the start of the 119th United States Congress.
Brian Scott-Smith
Brian Scott-Smith
