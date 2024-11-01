CT election officials react to absentee ballot box fires in WA, OR with new measures

Connecticut election officials are taking new safety measures in response to reports of absentee ballot drop box fires in the Pacific Northwest .

Two absentee ballot drop boxes were lit on fire in Washington and Oregon earlier this week. Connecticut has had no similar threats, according to Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

But as a precaution, Thomas said her office and the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection will provide fire suppressants for the inside of absentee drop boxes.

“Safeguarding our elections is a top priority. By staying ahead of potential threats, we can take a strong stand, ensuring a safe and secure process for all. Every voter should have confidence in casting their ballot no matter if it’s in person or at a drop box,” Thomas said.

The move raised questions from some Republican lawmakers, including Senator Rob Sampson (R-Wolcott), the ranking member on the legislative Government Administration and Elections Committee.

He sent a letter to Thomas’ office on Friday, asking how much the suppressors cost, how they would be installed on drop boxes that are in use, if a Democrat and Republican would both be present during the installation and more.

“As you know, Connecticut Republicans have repeatedly raised concerns about tampering and vandalism with the drop boxes,” Sampson wrote in the letter. “Our concerns, unfortunately, have been ignored. This action seems to represent a change of heart by your office.”

The state recently passed a law requiring drop box sites to have security cameras — that was in response to the ballot stuffing scandal in Bridgeport.

WSHU also reached out to the Secretary of the State’s office about how much the suppressors cost the state but did not receive a response before this story was published.