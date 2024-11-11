A recount in Torrington will determine the winner of a CT House seat

A week after last Tuesday’s election, a recount in Torrington, Connecticut will determine the winner of the only seat in the state House of Representatives yet to be declared.

A limited “public discrepancy” recount will be held because problems with tabulators and a printing error caused significant delays on election day, Torrington election officials said in a joint statement released by the Republican and Democratic registrars of voters.

The recount will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at the City Hall Auditorium.

It will determine the result of the race between Democrat Michelle Cook, the incumbent state representative, and her Republica challenger, Joe Canino.

It might also affect the final tally of the state’s 8th Senate district, which includes a portion of Torrington and 10 other towns. Democrat Paul Honig is on track to defeat Republican incumbent Lisa Seminara in that race.