Murphy reelected to U.S. Senate from CT

WSHU | By Molly Ingram
Published November 6, 2024 at 8:41 AM EST
Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy
Molly Ingram
/
WSHU
Gov. Ned Lamont and U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) has won a third term in office, according to the Associated Press.

He has represented Connecticut in the Senate since 2013.

At his election night party in Hartford, he said his proudest achievement was passing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which is the strongest gun reform legislation in decades.

“I'm prouder of nothing more than after 30 years of the gun lobby being in charge of Washington, DC, watching Connecticut lead the growth of the modern anti-gun violence movement,” Murphy said.

Murphy defeated businessman Matt Corey from Manchester.
Molly Ingram
Molly is a reporter covering Connecticut. She also produces Long Story Short, a podcast exploring public policy issues across Connecticut.
