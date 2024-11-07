Anger, despair and relief across CT as Trump defeats Harris

While some Connecticut residents said Wednesday that they are upset about the results of Tuesday’s Presidential election, others said they are optimistic about former president Donald J. Trump’s return to office.

Trump, a Republican, was declared the winner of the election early Wednesday morning, meaning he will become the 47th president of the United States on Jan. 20, 2025. The Associated Press reported that Trump’s victory in Wisconsin put him over the threshold of 270 electoral votes he needed to beat the Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Mary Collins from West Hartford, an English professor at Central Connecticut State University, said she wept when she saw the news.

“It’s a totally devastating outcome,” Collins said. “Donald Trump is a totally depraved, immoral person, and anyone who voted for him is depraved and immoral.”

Collins said her reaction is intense because the election may have ramifications for her family.

“I have a transgender son, so this is personal for me,” Collins said. “We have to go into hiding. We have to hide in blue states because we’re going to be hunted.”

The mood on Central’s campus Wednesday was at times somber and at times angry, while some happy Trump supporters were evident.

Shortly after noon, a young man was wearing a red tie and a “Make America Great Again” hat in the Elihu Burritt Library at Central. As he headed into an elevator, a woman stuck up her middle finger in his direction. He didn’t notice the gesture.

Gavriella Hernandez, a Central student from East Hartford, said she was not surprised by the outcome.

“America typically regresses instead of progresses,” said Hernandez, who added that immigration was an important issue to her. “I didn’t want to vote for the candidate that wants to do mass deportations.”

Another Central student said she was shocked that Harris lost to Trump.

“I definitely wasn’t expecting it at all,” Emily Fagan from Plainville said. “It definitely made me feel a little bit nervous, but it is what it is.”

But Brian Garrow, a Somers resident and Central student, said he is looking forward to the next four years.

“Personally, I’m pretty happy with it,” Garrow said. “I grew up in a pretty conservative town, so that’s always how I’ve voted.”

Some on campus, including Tyrek Marquez, a Central student from New Britain, said that voters are not educated enough.

“The frustrating part is that people who aren’t informed get to be a part of the decision process when they don’t even understand what they are voting for,” Marquez said.

Ciara Gregory, a Central graduate student from New Britain, said too many voters were blind to Trump’s flaws.

“I cried when I woke up this morning,” she said. “The people backing him only see what they want. They don’t care about what he’s done.”

Another Central student from New Britain, Ethan Roy, saw wider implications in Trump’s victory.

“I am saddened that the nature of freedom and the right to choose is in jeopardy,” he said.

The election results made Thalia Singh, a Central student from New Britain, realize that her view of politics is somewhat isolated.

“My belief system is a small bubble because residing in New Britain, people think the same as me,’’ she said. “But in a broader perspective, the history of racism and similar, it is jarring.”

Miguel Pagan, a Central student from New Britain, said he woke up Wednesday morning and looked at his phone hoping that Harris had won. Still, he added, “I’m tempted to see how he does and we need to back him. He can always be mad at something, but as long as they do the work, you can’t hate that.”

Beyond the campus, Connecticut residents had a range of reactions to Trump’s election. Joseph Matis of New Britain said Harris faced sexism among some voters.

“America is more sexist than it is racist,” Matis said. “Based on the election results not only for Kamala Harris, but Hillary Clinton as well, shows we probably have to wait another 50 years before a woman is president.”

Matis added that Trump’s return to the White House will likely benefit wealthy Americans.

“He’s definitely going to keep making more money for people who already have crazy amounts of money,” Matis said.

Clare Bransfield, a Guilford resident, said that she was stunned by Trump’s victory.

“The results are not what I was looking for, and I am so shocked this is the opinion of so many people,” Bransfield said. “I thought the country was ready and excited for our first woman president.”

Luke Hauser of Orange had a more muted response.

“I was indifferent,” he said. “I did not want either candidate, honestly. Let’s see what this man can do for our country again.”

But Tyler McLain of Bethany, who attends Castleton University in Vermont, said he was pleased that Trump won.

“I felt relieved this morning that a strong leader is in control,” McLain said. “Affordable housing for me coming out of college is something I want to see in the future.”

Deanna Prescott is a journalism student at Central Connecticut State University. Central journalism students Ben Daddio, Chike Onyiuke, Jahshua Hardy-Everett, Eary Banushi and Elijah Hernandez also contributed to this story.

This story is republished via CT Community News, a service of the Connecticut Student Journalism Collaborative, an organization sponsored by journalism departments at college and university campuses across the state.