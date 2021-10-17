2016 Presidential Election

-
Sacred Heart University Political Science Professor Gary Rose has just published a book on the 2016 presidential contest. It’s called Haywire. It…
-
Former President Bill Clinton cast his ballot for his wife, failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, at Monday’s Electoral College meeting in Albany.…
-
“Mr. Chairman we have seven votes for Hillary Clinton. Thank you.”That was Connecticut State Representative Christopher Rosario, a Bridgeport Democrat,…
-
According to an e-mail obtained and released by WikiLeaks, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was one of 39 possible candidates considered as Hillary…
-
New York State Republican Party Chair Ed Cox is talking up Donald Trump, and predicts that the Republican presidential candidate will do well in New…
-
Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will appear on Connecticut's general election ballot in…
-
A federal judge has ruled that the election to replace Congressman Steve Israel in Long Island’s 3rd Congressional District will be held on Election Day…
-
This has been quite an eventful week for the Donald Trump presidential campaign. A few days ago the campaign’s top management was beefed up with…
-
Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says there have been no credible threats of possible cyberattacks on the upcoming November elections.The…
-
There’s more evidence that the presidential race may be affecting which party controls the state Senate.Currently, the GOP is holding on, with the help of…