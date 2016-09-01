© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Green Party's Stein To Appear On Conn. Ballot

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2016 at 1:06 PM EDT
jillstein_apalexbrandon_160901.jpg
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Dr. Jill Stein, Green Party presidential nominee, speaks at a rally in Philadelphia in July during the Democratic National Convention.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will appear on Connecticut's general election ballot in November.

Petitions were still being counted Thursday. But Merrill says the third party had "crossed the 7,500 threshold to get on the ballot in November." That's referring to the number of signatures from "qualified electors," or registered voters, needed to place a presidential candidate's name on the state's presidential ballot.

It's unclear whether other third-party presidential candidates will join Stein, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. A spokesman for Merrill says petitions from other third-party candidates are still being counted.

A candidate needs to collect signatures from one percent of the total number of votes cast for that office in the last election or 7,500, whichever is smaller.

Associated Press
