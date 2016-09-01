Green Party's Stein To Appear On Conn. Ballot

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will appear on Connecticut's general election ballot in November.

Petitions were still being counted Thursday. But Merrill says the third party had "crossed the 7,500 threshold to get on the ballot in November." That's referring to the number of signatures from "qualified electors," or registered voters, needed to place a presidential candidate's name on the state's presidential ballot.

It's unclear whether other third-party presidential candidates will join Stein, Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. A spokesman for Merrill says petitions from other third-party candidates are still being counted.

A candidate needs to collect signatures from one percent of the total number of votes cast for that office in the last election or 7,500, whichever is smaller.