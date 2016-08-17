© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Merrill: No Credible Cyber Threats To Upcoming Elections In Conn.

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published August 17, 2016 at 2:15 PM EDT
voting_apmspencergreen_160526.jpg
M. Spencer Green
/
AP

Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says there have been no credible threats of possible cyberattacks on the upcoming November elections.

The Democrat spoke to reporters Wednesday, a day after she participated in a conference call with Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson. The two discussed concerns surrounding cybersecurity and elections.

Merrill says there's more security because elections are handled by thousands of different jurisdictions across the country.

She says Connecticut's voting machines are not linked to the internet, and there is a "strict chain of custody protocol." She also says there's always a paper trail from every state election or primary, enabling a recount and audits after the vote.

Merrill is president of the National Association of Secretaries of State.

