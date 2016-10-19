Murphy Among Names Considered For Clinton's VP

According to an e-mail obtained and released by WikiLeaks, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was one of 39 possible candidates considered as Hillary Clinton’s running mate.

Along with lawmakers and military figures, there were also business leaders like Bill and Melinda Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Xerox CEO Ursula Burns, the only black woman to run a Fortune 500 company. Black and Latino lawmakers were well-represented, including former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Attorney General Eric Holder.

Murphy drew attention earlier this year for a 15-hour filibuster to try to force the Senate to take up gun control legislation after the shooting at an Orlando nightclub that killed 49 people. He made gun control the primary focus in Washington, following the 2012 Newtown school shooting.

Murphy wasn’t the only senator on the list. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was considered – and so was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Clinton’s opponent in the primaries.