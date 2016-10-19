© 2021 WSHU
Connecticut News

Murphy Among Names Considered For Clinton's VP

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published October 19, 2016 at 10:44 AM EDT
AP_299321759877.jpg
Alex Brandon
/
AP
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., on Capitol Hill in Washington in June.

According to an e-mail obtained and released by WikiLeaks, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was one of 39 possible candidates considered as Hillary Clinton’s running mate.

Along with lawmakers and military figures, there were also business leaders like Bill and Melinda Gates, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Xerox CEO Ursula Burns, the only black woman to run a Fortune 500 company. Black and Latino lawmakers were well-represented, including former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Attorney General Eric Holder.

Murphy drew attention earlier this year for a 15-hour filibuster to try to force the Senate to take up gun control legislation after the shooting at an Orlando nightclub that killed 49 people. He made gun control the primary focus in Washington, following the 2012 Newtown school shooting.

Murphy wasn’t the only senator on the list. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren was considered – and so was Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Clinton’s opponent in the primaries.

Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
