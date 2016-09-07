N.Y. GOP Predicts Trump Success In Empire State

New York State Republican Party Chair Ed Cox is talking up Donald Trump, and predicts that the Republican presidential candidate will do well in New York.

Cox says Trump has been looking presidential lately, appearing in Mexico alongside that country’s president, and visiting flood-ravaged Baton Rouge.

Cox says Trump’s strength is that he’s a “self-made politician.”

“And a genius of a politician, you have to admit,” Cox said.

Cox says Trump’s get out the vote campaign in New York will be a “grassroots effort,” without a lot of money spent, and predicts supporters will be “excited” to knock on doors.

Cox says Trump has come this far without investing funds on campaign staff and TV ads. He predicts the GOP presidential candidate will also help down-ballot races in Congress and the state legislature, where the Republican Senate needs to keep and win seats to hold the majority.

And he says the Republican candidate is popular in the bellweather Buffalo suburb of Cheektowaga.

“As Cheektowaga goes, so goes the state, so goes the nation,” Cox said.

Democrats think otherwise, and believe Trump’s continued high negatives will help them take back the state Senate in November.