Election To Replace Rep. Israel Set For Nov. 8

A federal judge has ruled that the election to replace Congressman Steve Israel in Long Island’s 3rd Congressional District will be held on Election Day in November, and not postponed until December.

Republican Jack Martins had sought the postponement after a new primary was ordered by a state judge, who ruled that Martins’ opponent Philip Pidot was improperly removed from the Republican primary in June. Martins had contested his petition signatures.

A new primary was ordered for October 6.

Martins had argued that holding the election on November 8, just 32 days after the primary would violate federal law requiring soldiers oversees to have ballots 45 days before the election.

However, the Board of Elections and Department of Defense had granted waivers.

Martins’ Democratic opponent Tom Suozzi, along with Libertarian Mike McDermott and Pidot, had argued that Martins was trying to avoid being on the same ticket with Donald Trump.