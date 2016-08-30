© 2021 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Long Island News

Election To Replace Rep. Israel Set For Nov. 8

WSHU | By Terry Sheridan
Published August 30, 2016 at 4:30 PM EDT
jackmartins_apmikegroll_160830.jpg
Mike Groll
/
AP
N.Y. State Sen. Jack Martins, R-Mineola, works in the Senate Chamber at the Capitol in Albany, N.Y., in 2015.

A federal judge has ruled that the election to replace Congressman Steve Israel in Long Island’s 3rd Congressional District will be held on Election Day in November, and not postponed until December.

Republican Jack Martins had sought the postponement after a new primary was ordered by a state judge, who ruled that Martins’ opponent Philip Pidot was improperly removed from the Republican primary in June. Martins had contested his petition signatures.

A new primary was ordered for October 6.

Martins had argued that holding the election on November 8, just 32 days after the primary would violate federal law requiring soldiers oversees to have ballots 45 days before the election.

However, the Board of Elections and Department of Defense had granted waivers.

Martins’ Democratic opponent Tom Suozzi, along with Libertarian Mike McDermott and Pidot, had argued that Martins was trying to avoid being on the same ticket with Donald Trump.

Tags

Long Island NewsLong IslandSteve IsraelNassau CountyDonald Trump2016 Presidential ElectionPhilip PidotJack MartinsTom Suozzi
Terry Sheridan
Terry Sheridan is an award-winning radio journalist. As part of his duties as news director for WSHU, he oversees and mentors a newsroom staffed by students of Sacred Heart University and the Stony Brook School of Journalism, where he is also a lecturer and adjunct professor.
See stories by Terry Sheridan