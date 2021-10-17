-
With the 2016 election over, analysts are poring over data to try to figure out what the electorate has said. In Connecticut returns show a closer race…
It’s been a week since the election, and it’s been a time of soul searching for many college students. Students protested at the University of Connecticut…
On the morning after the election, a woman in East Haddam, Connecticut, put up a homemade sign calling for love and unity. That night, someone painted…
First DistrictRepublican Congressman Lee Zeldin won a sweeping reelection victory in New York's 1st Congressional District. With all precincts reporting,…
Connecticut officials are reporting a high election day turnout. Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says she expects turnout to top 75 percent, which…
As results come in across the country, NPR reporters will be updating this breaking news blog in real time. The NPR Politics team, along with Member…
Some voters waited more than two hours at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven Tuesday morning. That’s because it’s a polling location for both Ward 9…
On this Election Day, polls will open in Connecticut at 6 am and close at 8 pm. In New York polls open at 6 am and close at 9 pm. You can locate your…
The U.S. Department of Justice says there are observers from its Civil Rights Division monitoring polls today in seven jurisdictions in Connecticut and…
On November 8 I’ll be an election inspector at a local firehouse in Springs in East Hampton, NY, where, a fellow inspector reminds me, there’ll always be…