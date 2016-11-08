Voter Guide For Connecticut And Long Island

On this Election Day, polls will open in Connecticut at 6 am and close at 8 pm. In New York polls open at 6 am and close at 9 pm.

You can locate your polling place in the Voter Information box on the right hand side of the WSHU homepage. Additional voter information is available at the Connecticut Secretary of the State website and the New York Board of Elections website.

Same day registration is available in Connecticut but not in New York.

To report a problem with voting in Connecticut, you can call the Connecticut Election Day Hotline at 1-866-733-2463. To report a problem in New York, call 800-771-7755.

On today’s ballot the two most prominent statewide races in Connecticut and New York are for U.S. Senate seats.

Connecticut’s incumbent Democrat Richard Blumenthal is facing a challenge from Republican Dan Carter, a state representative from Bethel.

In New York the race is between Democratic incumbent Chuck Schumer and Republican Wendy Long, a Manhattan attorney.

On the House side, there are five races in Connecticut and three on Long Island.

The five House seats in Connecticut are held by Democrats. John Larson in the 1st Congressional District, Joe Courtney in the 2nd and Rosa DeLauro, the longest serving member of the delegation, in the 3rd District. DeLauro is seeking her 14th term in office. In the 4th district is Jim HImes and in the 5th district is Elizabeth Esty, who’s seeking her third term in office. They’re all expected to easily win re-election.

In New York’s 1st Congressional District on the east end of Long Island, freshman Republican Lee Zeldin is facing a challenge from Democrat Anna Throne-Holst, the Southampton town supervisor. In the 2nd District, longtime Republican incumbent Peter King is being challenged by Democrat DuWayne Gregory, the presiding officer in the Suffolk County legislature. And in the 3rd District, former Nassau County Supervisor Tom Souzzi, a Democrat, is up against Republican Jack Martins for an open seat that’s being vacated by retiring Democratic Congressman Steve Israel.